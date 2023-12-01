MP: 11 Labourers Injured In Road Mishap In Burhanpur District

Representative Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A head-on collision between an Eicher truck carrying the laborers and another truck resulted in the injuries of eleven laborers. At the Burhanpur District Hospital, all injured parties are receiving medical care.

13 or 14 laborers from Dhulkot village were traveling towards Burhanpur when the accident occurred on Friday morning at approximately 6.30 am on the Indore-Icchapur State Highway.

The front of the Eicher was entirely destroyed by the collision's intense impact. As soon as possible after the event, the police helped to bring the injured people to Burhanpur District Hospital so they could receive further medical attention.

Blind turn cause of concern

According to eyewitnesses, the collision happened because of a blind turn on the road close to Jhiri village, which made it impossible for the drivers to predict one another's presence. There was fog because it was dawn, and the cars hit each other in the head. The car belonging to Eicher was carrying laborers. In the district hospital, the wounded are receiving medical attention.

2 died in accident in Bhopal

Two people died in a tragic incident that occurred in the state capital of Bhopal on Friday morning after their car got into a violent collision. The automobile was carrying five passengers. Of the remaining three, two are secure and one is in a serious condition.

The five individuals in the four-wheel drive were reportedly pals when they were involved in a serious collision on Shivaji Square in Bhopal.