 Bhopal: 111 Traffic Signals To Be Revamped At ₹20 Crore
Signals will be synchronised with each other

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic signals that are out of order as well as those with haphazard countdown will soon undergo a revamp. As many as 111 traffic signals in the city will be revamped at a cost of Rs 20 crore under the Bhopal Smart city project, the officials said.

The move will ease the woes of the commuters, who often get stuck in traffic gridlocks due to a smaller countdown time of traffic signals at several areas.

Shedding light on the details, the officials at the Bhopal Smart city office told Free Press that a total of 111 traffic signals are located at several junctions and squares, of which a majority are out of order. Some of them have less countdown time and owing to heavy rains, the countdown in some of them has turned haphazard and abrupt. They said that under the project, all such traffic signals will be revamped. More smart features like the light on the traffic signal will automatically turn green on the side of the road with increasing traffic load shall be introduced.

The officials continued by saying that in the first phase of the project, the initiative will be implemented at 69 junctions. Adding to the smart features will be the synchronisation of the traffic lights. If a commuter crosses one green signal and reaches the other one swiftly, they will not have to encounter the red signal there, and will be greeted with a green signal only, owing to which they will be able to pass smoothly.

Apart from this, the solar panel will also be installed in all these traffic signals, so that they do not stop functioning in case of power cut-offs. The officials of the smart city project are hopeful of achieving a hassle-free commute with the implementation of the same.

Project implementation to begin next week: Smart city PRO

Public relations officer (PRO) of Bhopal Smart City, Nitin Dave, said that the implementation of the proposed project will begin within a week. After phase I gets over, Phase II shall be set in motion immediately.

