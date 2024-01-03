MP: 1 Dead, 4 Injured As Car Crashes Into Parked Truck In Dhar Village

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and four others were seriously injured after the car in which they were traveling crashed into the stationary truck, Amzhera police said.

The incident occurred around 8 am on Mangod – Manawar Road near the HP Petrol Pump, where a Waggon-R car, en route to Manawar village in Dhar district, collided with a truck. The collision, which took place near the petrol pump, resulted in the car being extensively damaged, leading to the entrapment of passengers. Emergency services promptly transported the injured to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Police informed that dense fog engulfed the entire region, and it could be possible that the car driver failed to see the parked truck on the road. However, the entire front portion of the car and the left portion of the driver's cabin of the truck were completely damaged.

Those who were killed in an accident, identified as Majid Khan, 50, a resident of Barwani, died on the spot, while four others, including Ashfaq Mohammed, Mohammed Kaif, Salma Ashfaq, and Saina Ashfaq, were injured in the accident.

Villagers who witnessed the accident immediately evacuated all the injured from the damaged vehicle and took them to the Amzhera Community Health Centre, from where they were referred to Dhar district hospital.