Mortakka Bridge To Remain Closed For At Least a Fortnight: NHAI Official | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of passengers are facing an ordeal after the over 100-year-old Mortakka Bridge over the Narmada River was closed following torrential rain that saw water flowing over the bridge.

What is more, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is unsure about the extent of the damage caused to the bridge due to the downpour, it is unlikely to be reopened within the next fortnight. The NHAI is waiting for the strength report of the bridge and will take a call after that.

For the residents living in Sanawad and further ahead in Khandwa, Burhanpur and Maharastra this is bad news as the bridge is the only link to Indore. Daily over 500 passenger buses and hundreds of other vehicles cross the bridge.

Following the heavy rain in the State last Friday and Saturday and the opening of the flood gates of the Omkareshwar Dam, water started flowing over the Mortakka bridge at around 11.15 am on Saturday and all traffic was stopped.

To check the strength of the bridge, the officials of NHAI asked senior faculty of the civil engineering department of GSITS to submit a strength report of the bridge. NHAI officials informed that the report is yet to be submitted by SGSITS.

Read Also Indore: Traffic Diversion For Jan Ashirwad Yatra Today

The rain has damaged the Mortakka Bridge. We are seeking the strength report from GSITS, Indore. We will repair the bridge based on the suggestions given in the report. This may take anywhere between 15 to 20 days.

-Sumesh Banzal, Project Director NHAI, Indore.

Around 500 passenger buses move in the Indore-Khandwa-Burhanpur section daily, and the operation of all these buses has stopped. We have urged the Khandwa and Khargone collectors to allow the movement of the passenger vehicles through the Aqueduct Bridge. If need be the passengers will get down at one end of the bridge, cross it on foot and then get on the bus at the other end. This arrangement was followed earlier also.

-Govind Sharma, president Prime Route Bus Operators Association