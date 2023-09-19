 Bhopal: Class 7 Girl Raped, Now Pregnant
Bhopal: Class 7 Girl Raped, Now Pregnant

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Class 7, who was raped by an unidentified person when she was returning home after answering nature’s call, is now pregnant, Kohefiza police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on night of February 1 this year.

The police station incharge said she was frightened and did not share the ordeal with anyone. On Monday, she was taken to hospital after she felt pain in her stomach.

After medical examination, the doctors told members of her family that she was seven months pregnant. When the family members tried to find out the accused, she said she did not know the man who committed the crime. She added that the culprit threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

The matter was reported to Kohefiza police who registered the case under Section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act and have started the investigation.

