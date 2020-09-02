Merely one applicant each in five non-CET programmes of DAVV

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, DAVV had this year invited applications for admission to its “non-CET courses” based on the merit of students in qualifying exams.

Non-CET courses are referred in DAVV as courses are not under the purview of common entrance test (CET), a national-level exam conducted for admission to professional courses of DAVV.

Every year, admission in non-CET courses are conducted through departmental level exams and other courses through CET. This year, the coronavirus has derailed the examination system so the university have decided to grant admission to non-CET courses based on merit of students in qualifying exams.

80 courses in 26 departments

The university had invited applications for nearly 80 courses, including degree, diploma and certificate courses, offered by 26 teaching departments.

As per information, nearly 3100 seats are up for grab. Admission to all the courses will be granted on merit basis barring Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports course. Apart from these, admission to courses including BEd, MEd and MPEd would be granted by Department of Higher Education.

While the date to apply for most of the non-CET courses is over, the last date to apply for admission in ME/MTech and MBA (Executive) courses is September 15.