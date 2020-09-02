Merely one applicant each in five non-CET programmes of DAVV

Indore: In what had come as a major jolt to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalya (DAVV), merely one candidate each have applied for admission in five programmes offered by its teaching departments.
The courses which witnessed single candidate seeking admissions include PG Diploma in Human Rights, MA (Astrology), BVoc (Handicraft), MA (Performing Art) and Diploma in Script Writing.
However, courses like BCA, BA (Psychology), Bachelor of Physical Education & Sports and MSc (Biotechnology) received good response with 417, 346, 338 and 172 applications respectively.
According to information, the DAVV received a total of 3834 applications against nearly 3100 seats lying vacant in as many as 26 teaching departments till August 31.
Amid coronavirus scare, the count is considered impressive as many out of station students are not applying for institutions of higher learning in Indore which is worst hit in the state due to the disease.
In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, DAVV had this year invited applications for admission to its “non-CET courses” based on the merit of students in qualifying exams.
Non-CET courses are referred in DAVV as courses are not under the purview of common entrance test (CET), a national-level exam conducted for admission to professional courses of DAVV.
Every year, admission in non-CET courses are conducted through departmental level exams and other courses through CET. This year, the coronavirus has derailed the examination system so the university have decided to grant admission to non-CET courses based on merit of students in qualifying exams.
80 courses in 26 departments
The university had invited applications for nearly 80 courses, including degree, diploma and certificate courses, offered by 26 teaching departments.
As per information, nearly 3100 seats are up for grab. Admission to all the courses will be granted on merit basis barring Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports course. Apart from these, admission to courses including BEd, MEd and MPEd would be granted by Department of Higher Education.
While the date to apply for most of the non-CET courses is over, the last date to apply for admission in ME/MTech and MBA (Executive) courses is September 15.
