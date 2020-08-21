DAVV 'reduces' 26% seats in professional courses

Indore: In a major jolt to students, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) “reduced” 26 per cent seats in professional courses offered by its teaching departments.

The university on Thursday had released guidelines for admission in professional courses with seat counts.

A closer look at the guidelines revealed that the seats hiked last year to grant 10 per cent quota to students belonging to economically weaker section (EWS) were not advertised.

In fact, the intake of session 2018-19 was advertised.

The university’s defence is that there is ambiguity over reservation so it did not advertise the increased lot.