Indore: Absconding accused of prank call of bomb in Bijasan Temple arrested

Indore: City police on Thursday arrested a man, who was absconding in connection with a prank call to the police of a bomb in Bijasan Temple for a few years. A permanent warrant was issued by the court for the arrest of the accused. The accused was roaming in Chhoti Gwaltoli area when the police arrested him and the further investigation is on.

Choti Gwaltoli TI Sanjay Sharma said a team was constituted to arrest the permanent warranties of the area. The team was working on the same when a tip-off was received about the on the run accused Suresh Soni, a resident of Punasa in Khandwa district. The police team arrested the accused from Shikshak Nagar area in Aerodrome police station jurisdiction. The accused was on the run for six years.

Shukla said that he had made a phone call to the police control room and informed them that a bomb was placed in Bijasan Temple. After the information, the police swung into action and sent a police team to the temple. Later, police came to know that the information was false after which a case under relevant section was registered against the call. After a few days, the accused was arrested by the police. The accused fled after being released from the jail. Since then he has been being searched by the police.