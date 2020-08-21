Friday Fury in Indore: Skies open up, rain logs out city parts

Indore: Finally, it rained heavily in Indore. City witnessed the first downpour of the season since the inception of monsoon on June 13.
City had been receiving intermittent rain of moderate intensity but on Friday, the clouds opened up and lashed the city, left people mopping out water from their houses, especially in low lying areas.
Although the heavy rains brought smiles on the faces of denizens and farmers who were worried about less rainfall in the season. It started raining from the morning and continued till late night.
Many parts of the city were waterlogged and traffic chaos was witnessed on major roads. According to the Meteorological Department, city recorded 77.4 mm (3.04 inches) rainfall between 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Friday. With Friday’s heavy rains, the city recorded a total of 583.2 mm (22.96 inches) rainfall in the current season.
It began with drizzling in some parts of the city on Friday morning and by evening, the clouds opened up inundating several low-lying areas and roads of the city. In no time, many city roads were flooded with rainwater, courtesy choked drains.
In some areas, the rainwater entered the houses and shops. On Friday, it rained heavily but intermittently. As the showers stopped in evening, vehicle riders, who took cover following rains, came on to the roads in large numbers causing traffic jams.
However, the situation had hardly eased when another bout of downpour lashed the city turning roads into virtual rivulets, causing massive traffic jams once again.
Denizens had a tough time in evening. In some streets, there was knee-deep water. Power supply was also hit badly in several areas due to the downpour.
While the supply was disrupted in many areas due to technical snags, the Discom snapped supply in some areas as precautionary measures.
