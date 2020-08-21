Friday Fury in Indore: Skies open up, rain logs out city parts

Indore: Finally, it rained heavily in Indore. City witnessed the first downpour of the season since the inception of monsoon on June 13.

City had been receiving intermittent rain of moderate intensity but on Friday, the clouds opened up and lashed the city, left people mopping out water from their houses, especially in low lying areas.

Although the heavy rains brought smiles on the faces of denizens and farmers who were worried about less rainfall in the season. It started raining from the morning and continued till late night.

Many parts of the city were waterlogged and traffic chaos was witnessed on major roads. According to the Meteorological Department, city recorded 77.4 mm (3.04 inches) rainfall between 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Friday. With Friday’s heavy rains, the city recorded a total of 583.2 mm (22.96 inches) rainfall in the current season.