Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 20

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 1,142 coronavirus cases, taking the overall count in the state to 49,493. The coronavirus death toll rose to 1,171 after 12 patients succumbed to the viral infection. The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state reached 10,559 and death toll rose to 349.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 49,493, new cases 1,142, death toll 1,171, recovered 37,540, active cases 10,782, total number of tested people is 11,11,158.