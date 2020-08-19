Coronavirus in Indore: About 20% Covid patients kept in home isolation

Indore: Even as Indore has been witnessing a rise in cases of COVID-19, the scheme of keeping patients in home isolation is also giving good results as about 20 per cent of patients were kept in home for treatment.

Moreover, 63 per cent patients, kept in home isolation, have been relieved from home isolation successfully.

According to chairman of district COVID-19 Core Committee and chief coordinator for Home Isolation Scheme Dr Hemant Jain said, “Indore is the only city across the country which has the app based 24 hour monitored home isolation facility. The concept of home isolation was first started in Indore and then followed by other cities but still we have the flawless system for the same.”

He added that not only monitoring, our team of doctors remain in contact with the patients and connect them with a video call twice a day and also prescribe them medicines if required.

“As many as 2,063 patients were kept in home isolation so far out of which 1,318 have been discharged while 713 patients are still under observation. We had to hospitalize 32 patients after they developed major symptoms of COVID-19,” Dr Jain added.