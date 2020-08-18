Coronavirus in Indore: Covid patients rise by 26.92 % in August

Indore: Post festivities and total unlock in city, Covid-19 cases have been increasing swiftly in the city.

Number of cases has crossed 10,000 mark in city, and there was a 26.92 per cent increase in the number of cases in August. As many as 2,743 patients were found in last 17 days - a jump from 7,448 (July 31) to 10,191 by August 17, which in percentage terms comes to 36.83 per cent. The number of days in doubling of cases is 40 days as it was

5,087 patients on July 9. Similarly, the number of days in doubling of active cases is 27 days as the number of active cases till August 17 was 3163, while it was 1,602 cases on July 21.

New areas

There is no relief for the citizens from the deadly Covid-19 virus as it spread its tentacles in 8 new areas on Monday.

Out of 142 patients who tested positive on Monday, maximum patients were found in Sukhliya and Shubham Palace Colony which have emerged as the new hotspot with 10 patients in each area.

Similarly, 5 patients each were found in Rajendra Nagar, Khatiwala Tank, and Jai Jagat Colony.

The 142 patients were found in 75 areas of the city on Monday.