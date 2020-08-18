Indore: Known for social gatherings, Bohras celebrate Islamic new year at home due to coronavirus

Indore: Dawoodi Bohra community celebrated the first happy night of New Year according to Islamic calendar, i.e. the first day of the 1442 Hijri New Year on Tuesday night.

The community celebrated by feast on special food palette prepared from fruits, sweets and dry fruits. The night marked the first month (Muharram) of Islamic Calendar.

Bohras are known for their close social ties and prefer celebrating every occasion through social gathering. On the eve of Islamic New Year, a special food preparation is done in every house and all family members sit together circling around a big plate (thaal).

“The new Hijri year of Dawoodi Bohra society, i.e. year 1442 is starting on Wednesday, August 19,” Mazhar Sethjiwala, community coordinator said. He added that Tuesday night (i.e. August 18), the first happy night of the New Year.

“The month of Muharram also has major significance to the Battle of Karbala which was fought between Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad and Ummayad Ruler Yazid,” Buhrahuddin Shakurwala, community spokesperson, said.