Indore: Fewer I-T survey, search likely under new tax regime, says CA Manish Dafaria

Indore: Senior income tax consultant and chartered accountant Manish Dafaria said that following rolling out of the new tax regime by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), there will be lesser number of searches and surveys and they will be conducted after a lot of thinking as only the team of the Investigation Department will be authorised for this. Now, there won't be unnecessary pressure on the taxpayer and they will not be normally disturbed by the department, except in a few cases.
Dafaria was addressing a webinar organised by Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) on the new income tax faceless assessment scheme on Tuesday. He explained the nitty-gritty of the new regime. He said that the dream of faceless assessment is made possible only due to the collective efforts of all the officers and employees of the Income Tax Department. Now, there won't be any need to visit the Income Tax Department to answer any income tax notice, nor any Income Tax officer or employee will be authorised to go to any taxpayer for checking his premises, under normal circumstances.
Now, there will not be any kind of personal communication between tax officers, tax payer or their consultant and all kinds of questions and answers will now be done online. The assessment of the taxpayer of Indore will not be done by the Income Tax Officers of the city, in this way it will also be jurisdiction-less assessment.
The entire functioning of the department will change and most of the officers of the department will now be shifted to the e-assessment centre and the officers of the field will become very less as their work will be limited only till the posting of the assessment order.
Earlier, TPA president CA Manoj Gupta said while delivering the welcome speech, that the National e-Assessment Centre will be the main gateway to contact taxpayers and in faceless assessment, the computer will now decide which officer will make the tax assessment of the taxpayer. This choice will be made through data analytics and
artificial intelligence. Allocation of Scrutiny case will also be done randomly in an automated manner and no one will know which officer will review the assessment made by them. The draft review order will be reviewed in one city, reviewed in another city and finalised in the third city. CA Kirti Joshi conducted the programme.