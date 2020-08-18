Indore: Fewer I-T survey, search likely under new tax regime, says CA Manish Dafaria

Now, there will not be any kind of personal communication between tax officers, tax payer or their consultant and all kinds of questions and answers will now be done online. The assessment of the taxpayer of Indore will not be done by the Income Tax Officers of the city, in this way it will also be jurisdiction-less assessment.

The entire functioning of the department will change and most of the officers of the department will now be shifted to the e-assessment centre and the officers of the field will become very less as their work will be limited only till the posting of the assessment order.



Earlier, TPA president CA Manoj Gupta said while delivering the welcome speech, that the National e-Assessment Centre will be the main gateway to contact taxpayers and in faceless assessment, the computer will now decide which officer will make the tax assessment of the taxpayer. This choice will be made through data analytics and

artificial intelligence. Allocation of Scrutiny case will also be done randomly in an automated manner and no one will know which officer will review the assessment made by them. The draft review order will be reviewed in one city, reviewed in another city and finalised in the third city. CA Kirti Joshi conducted the programme.

