Milind Deora hails 'bold reforms' as PM Modi unveils faceless tax assessment scheme

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new platform to strengthen efforts of reforming and simplifying India's tax system. The platform, 'Transparent Taxation -- Honouring the Honest' was launched via video conferencing and involves reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal and taxpayers charter.

Following the announcement, many political leaders have lauded his efforts. While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called it 'a landmark day in the history of tax administration", Home Minister Amit Shah said that this was "another step towards" PM Modi's resolve of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'.

And while most Congress leaders have refrained from commenting on the same, former Union Minister Milind Deora had no such compunction. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader drew a parallel with 1991 and said that this could be a big step.

"Like in 1991, sometimes it takes a crisis to trigger bold reforms. If implemented well, @IncomeTaxIndia’s Faceless Assessment & Faceless Appeal scheme will eliminate harassment, increase tax compliance & make India a more business friendly country," he tweeted.