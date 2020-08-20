Coronavirus in Indore: 12 tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test, RTI activist files PIL on Covid management

Indore: As many as 12 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 out of 528 samples collected and tested through Rapid Antigen Test on Thursday which has the positive rate of 2.27 percent.
“These samples were taken from 11 areas under SDMs and in fever clinics in urban areas of the city. We have shifted those patients tested positive to the hospitals for treatment,” nodal officer for COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said.
He added that sampling and testing will be increased soon as this test will be started in fever clinics in rural areas as well. Patients will get results of Rapid Antigen Test in 15-30 minutes.
“We will increase the facility to 2000 samples soon after streamlining the process,” Dr Malakar said.
Those who were found negative but having symptoms will be tested through other methods including RT-PCR for confirmation.
PIL on ‘failed’ COVID-19 management
RTI activist Ajay Dubey on Thursday filed a PIL with the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court over ‘failing’ COVID-19 management in Indore. He filed the petition through advocate Anshuman Shrivastava and alleged that COVID-19 couldn’t be controlled in Indore due to mismanagement and ill policies of the administration.
He also alleged data fudging by the health department on COVID-19 patients. Court has asked the administration and government to file a reply over the same in two weeks.
