DAVV Exams 2020: 7 to 10 questions in each paper of open-book exams

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has prepared the UG final year papers for the open book examination to be conducted at these Covid-19 times. The number of questions in each question paper has been increased. Now, seven to ten questions will appear in each paper. The officials have made it clear that there is no facility for elective questions in these exams. In this context, it will be compulsory for students to write answers to all the questions.
DAVV has done all preparations for the exams. On September 7, the UG final year question papers will be uploaded on the official website. Students will have five days to attempt the papers and subsequently submit the answer sheets.
Answer sheets need to be submitted at the designated collection centres, said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.
He said that UG courses including BA, BCom and BSc have become papers have been readied.
Students need to answer all questions. The format of question papers have been decided in the Board of Studies of each faculty.
Tiwari said that the schedule of the examinations will be released on the website in two days. He said that in pen and paper students need to answer five questions but as it is an open book examination the number has been increased. The students need to answer all the questions, he added.
Four days PG exams
DAVV administration has decided to conduct UG course examination first. After that the PG course papers will be uploaded on the website. MA, MCom and MSc students will get five days to write their online exams.
127 centres set up
The university has created around 127 centres for collection of answer copies, including leading colleges, government colleges and school-private colleges. They will double up as answer books collection centres. Students can submit answer books at collection centres close to their houses, collections centres will send the answer books to leading colleges which will pass on books to evaluation centre at DAVV or get the same evaluated.