DAVV Exams 2020: 7 to 10 questions in each paper of open-book exams

He said that UG courses including BA, BCom and BSc have become papers have been readied.

Students need to answer all questions. The format of question papers have been decided in the Board of Studies of each faculty.

Tiwari said that the schedule of the examinations will be released on the website in two days. He said that in pen and paper students need to answer five questions but as it is an open book examination the number has been increased. The students need to answer all the questions, he added.

Four days PG exams

DAVV administration has decided to conduct UG course examination first. After that the PG course papers will be uploaded on the website. MA, MCom and MSc students will get five days to write their online exams.

127 centres set up

The university has created around 127 centres for collection of answer copies, including leading colleges, government colleges and school-private colleges. They will double up as answer books collection centres. Students can submit answer books at collection centres close to their houses, collections centres will send the answer books to leading colleges which will pass on books to evaluation centre at DAVV or get the same evaluated.