DAVV releases admission guidelines for professional courses- Check out details

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidhyalaya on Thursday released guidelines for admission to professional courses offered by its teaching departments. Applications have been invited till September 13 for admission to 37 courses including 19 PG, 13 integrated and 5 UG courses.

PG programmes mostly include much sought after MBA courses. The courses have been divided into three groups viz group-A, group-B and group-C. Group A consists of PG programmes whereas group B and C comprises integrated and UG courses respectively. Group A has a total number of 1135 vacancies whereas Group B has 760 and Group C has 400 vacancies.

Change in admission process

In light of Covid-19 situation common entrance test has been cancelled and decision has been taken to grant admission on the basis of previous academics record of the student. For UG courses the weightage for admission will hinge on marks in class 10th and class 12th exam marks. While class 12th will have a weightage of 65%, the DAVV will consider 35% marks of class 10th. For PG courses, class 10th marks will have a weightage of 15%, class 12th 20% whereas graduation exam marks will have a weightage of 65% marks.