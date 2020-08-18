No CET but 'two outsiders' to oversee admissions in DAVV

Indore: Though Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya to grant admissions in professional courses on basis of marks of students in qualifying exams, it has constituted a five member committee, comprising “two outsiders”, to supervise admissions.
The committee headed by vice chancellor comprises a professor nominated each by MGM Medical College dean, and by Government Holkar and two professors of DAVV as members.
The HC move to form committee has come as a jolt to DAVV, which is an autonomous body, as two persons one each nominated by MGM College dean and Holkar College principal will be monitoring admissions of its teaching departments.
This is for the first time when persons other than employees of DAVV will be monitoring admissions of UTDs.
Unfolding the past, the online common entrance test (CET) was cancelled last year as it was marred by glitches and decision was taken to grant admission in UTDs on the basis of marks of students in qualifying exams.
The decision was challenged by a student Aditya Gilke in High Court. The court had permitted admission on basis of marks in qualifying exams for session 2019-20 but cleared that in future, the university shall make all necessary arrangements for conducting examination to admit students in various academic programmes to maintain the standards of admission, strictly as per rules.
Citing Covid-19 situation, the DAVV lately moved review petition in the HC requesting to allow it to hold admission on the basis of the student marks in qualifying exams.
Division bench comrpsing Justice SC Sharma and Justice Shailendra Shukla said: “For this academic session only, the necessity of holding CET is waived off.”
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)