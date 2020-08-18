No CET but 'two outsiders' to oversee admissions in DAVV

Indore: Though Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya to grant admissions in professional courses on basis of marks of students in qualifying exams, it has constituted a five member committee, comprising “two outsiders”, to supervise admissions.

The committee headed by vice chancellor comprises a professor nominated each by MGM Medical College dean, and by Government Holkar and two professors of DAVV as members.

The HC move to form committee has come as a jolt to DAVV, which is an autonomous body, as two persons one each nominated by MGM College dean and Holkar College principal will be monitoring admissions of its teaching departments.

This is for the first time when persons other than employees of DAVV will be monitoring admissions of UTDs.