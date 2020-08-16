Madhya Pradesh: Merely 16% registrations for admission in MEd

Indore: Delay in conducting undergraduate course exams have not only hit admissions in BEd course but also in other teacher education programmes including MEd, BPEd and MPEd.
A closer look at the common merit lists released by Department of Higher Education (DHE) for these courses revealed the sorry state of registrations for first round of centralised online admission counselling.
The total registrations for MEd course in the first round stands at 446 against 2750 vacancies in colleges across the state.
“Close to merely 16 per cent registrations have been witnessed in ones much sought after course,” said Tagore College chairman Sanjay Parikh.
He attributed the drop in registrations to two reasons – delay in conduct of BEd final semester exams and poor results of MEd course.
“That delay in conduct of exams is reason for low registration is well known fact, the lesser known is poor results by universities in the state,” he said.
He stated that Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has been constantly producing less than 10 per cent results. “In such a scenario who will take opt for this course,” he asked.
Parikh’s claim seems to be true. There used to be a dozen MEd college in the city. In last two year, six closed down. This year, merely four colleges from the city are participating in the counselling as two does not have recognition from National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
The registrations for counselling in BPEd and MPEd courses are also low. While merely 235 students have registered for admission in BPEd course against 1800 vacancies, the registrations for MPEd course stands at 296 against 360 vacancies.
There are total 18 BPEd colleges in the state. Interestingly, the state’s educational hub, Indore, does not have a single BPEd college. The lone BPEd institute – Vidyasgar College – has discontinued the course.
Three round process
Admission counselling for teacher education courses is underway. The process is to be held in three rounds. Registrations for first round of counselling got over on August 12 and common merit list of students registered was declared on August 14.
The final merit list along with allocations will issued on August 19.
The students who would be allocated admissions will have to pay fee for confirmation of the admissions to the colleges where they were allocated seats between August 19 and 24.
On August 25, list of seats lying vacant will be released by DHE on MPOnline for second round counselling. The second round will begin on August 26.
Guidelines for DAVV professional courses this week
Admission guidelines for much-awaited professional courses of DAVV are expected to be released this week. DAVV generally grant admission in professional courses through common entrance test but this year exam could not be conducted due to Covid-19 situation. Following a petition, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court had last year allowed the university to hold admissions in professional courses on the basis of merit of students in qualifying exams. But it had also ruled that in future it would hold entrance exams for admissions. For admissions on the basis of merit of students in qualifying exams due to Covid-19 situation, the university has moved a petition in the court. The ruling is expected this week after which the university will issue admission guidelines.