Madhya Pradesh: Merely 16% registrations for admission in MEd

Indore: Delay in conducting undergraduate course exams have not only hit admissions in BEd course but also in other teacher education programmes including MEd, BPEd and MPEd.

A closer look at the common merit lists released by Department of Higher Education (DHE) for these courses revealed the sorry state of registrations for first round of centralised online admission counselling.

The total registrations for MEd course in the first round stands at 446 against 2750 vacancies in colleges across the state.

“Close to merely 16 per cent registrations have been witnessed in ones much sought after course,” said Tagore College chairman Sanjay Parikh.

He attributed the drop in registrations to two reasons – delay in conduct of BEd final semester exams and poor results of MEd course.

“That delay in conduct of exams is reason for low registration is well known fact, the lesser known is poor results by universities in the state,” he said.

He stated that Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has been constantly producing less than 10 per cent results. “In such a scenario who will take opt for this course,” he asked.