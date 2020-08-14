Madhya Pradesh: Decks cleared for MPs, MLAs to become co-op representatives

The MPs and the MLAs can be appointed as representatives of the cooperative bodies in the state.

A notification for Cooperative Societies Amendment Act was put up before a cabinet meeting on Friday.

The notification will be issued, after the Governor puts signature on it. The BJP wants to adjust those legislators, who could not be inducted into the cabinet, to cooperative bodies.

The ruling party plans to appoint MP Ramakant Bhargava as administrator of Apex Bank. The Act has been amended to adjust those people to various cooperative associations.

The cabinet also acknowledged the reliefs given to the industries during the corona pandemic.