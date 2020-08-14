Madhya Pradesh: Decks cleared for MPs, MLAs to become co-op representatives

The MPs and the MLAs can be appointed as representatives of the cooperative bodies in the state.
A notification for Cooperative Societies Amendment Act was put up before a cabinet meeting on Friday.
The notification will be issued, after the Governor puts signature on it. The BJP wants to adjust those legislators, who could not be inducted into the cabinet, to cooperative bodies.
The ruling party plans to appoint MP Ramakant Bhargava as administrator of Apex Bank. The Act has been amended to adjust those people to various cooperative associations.
The cabinet also acknowledged the reliefs given to the industries during the corona pandemic.
Foundation laying, inauguration should virtual
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the meetings, foundation-laying ceremonies and inaugurations should be made virtual. Chouhan made the above statement before the cabinet meeting on Friday. He also said a campaign should be launched against food adulterers and mafia.
Adulteration in milk and other food stuff is unpardonable, Chouhan said, adding that, he will take part in online functions for house construction and Rozgar Setu.
He told the ministers not to allow gathering of crowd outside their offices, and request the legislators not to bring large number of people along with them, because it may spread the pandemic.
He urged the ministers to review the progress of their departments. The ministers should hold meeting on Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh from August 15 and submit their recommendations by August 25, he said.
The recommendations will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after discussion with the Niti Ayog, he said, there should half-yearly and quarterly targets, Chouhan said.
Work of Imarti Devi hailed
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated the role of the minister for Women and Child Development Department in an informal discussion of the Cabinet. Chouhan said the problems that she raised in the review meeting of the department indicated her deep understanding of the work of the department.
Chouhan further said he did not know if a minister can have such a profound grasp of the working of a department.
