Madhya Pradesh: Merely 26K students against 60K vacant seats in BEd colleges

Indore: Delay in holding exams, for traditional undergraduate courses, has hit admissions to BEd course.

This is evident from the common merit list issued by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) for BEd course.

The list consists of merely 25,982 students against nearly 60,000 vacancies in BEd colleges in the state.

BEd admission counselling is currently underway. The process is to be held in three rounds. Registrations for the first round of counselling got over on August 12 and common merit list of students registered was declared on August 14.