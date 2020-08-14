Madhya Pradesh: Merely 26K students against 60K vacant seats in BEd colleges

Indore: Delay in holding exams, for traditional undergraduate courses, has hit admissions to BEd course.
This is evident from the common merit list issued by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) for BEd course.
The list consists of merely 25,982 students against nearly 60,000 vacancies in BEd colleges in the state.
BEd admission counselling is currently underway. The process is to be held in three rounds. Registrations for the first round of counselling got over on August 12 and common merit list of students registered was declared on August 14.
The final merit list along with allocations will be issued on August 19.
The students who would be allocated admissions will have to pay the fee for confirmation of the admissions to the colleges where they were allocated seats between August 19 and 24.
On August 25, list of seats lying vacant will be released by DHE on MPOnline for second round counselling. The second round will begin on August 26.
