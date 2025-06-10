 Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By Passenger At Indore Airport (VIDEO)
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By Passenger At Indore Airport (VIDEO)

The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the passenger slapped one of the accused while they were being escorted by the Meghalaya Police.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Raj Khushwaha Slapped By Passenger At Indore Airport | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh), June 10: In a dramatic incident, one of the four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case was slapped by a passenger at the Indore Airport. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the passenger slapped one of the accused while they were being escorted by the Meghalaya Police.

There are reports that the accused Raj Kushwaha was attacked in front of the media and the other passengers present at the airport. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Accused Being Taken to Shillong

The four accused were brought to Indore by Meghalaya Police as part of the investigation and were en route to Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, for further legal proceedings in connection with the murder case.

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Raja Raghuvanshi, whose murder has shocked the nation, was allegedly killed under suspicious circumstances, prompting a joint investigation by multiple state police units. The transfer of the accused to Shillong is part of efforts to uncover the full truth and carry out further interrogation.

Passenger Slaps Accused

The video shows that the accused were being taken through Indore airport under police escort, a passenger who was waiting at the airport slapped Raj Kushwaha. The motive behind the slap is still unclear, it could have been an emotional outburst or a response to public anger over the crime. The police team did not stop and continued their escort.

The entire incident was caught on camera, showing the slap and the police reacting swiftly to shield the accused.

Security Tightened, Probe Continues

Following the slap incident, airport security was increased and police ensured that the accused were safely boarded onto the flight. The Meghalaya Police are now focused on safely transporting the accused to Shillong, where they will be presented before the concerned authorities and further questioned.

The case has drawn significant attention due to its shocking nature and the public reaction surrounding it.

