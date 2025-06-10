Was It All An Act? 'Cold' Sonam's Brief Eye Movement At Ghazipur Dhaba Adds Fuel To Murder Accusations (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sonam Raghuvanshi continues to grab the headlines ever since the news broke and police accused her of murdering husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Shillong.

Series of versions of her family, in-laws, police have been flooding since then. But, the nation wanted to hear her side! Sonam, who suddenly appeared after being missing for 17 days at Ghazipur Dhaba on Sunday night, looked tired, guilty and cold in the visuals. She claimed she was drugged and brought to Ghazipur. Police outrightly called it a 'cooked' story, and so does her body language.

Let's try to decode:

A video showing Sonam Raghuvanshi at a roadside eatery in Ghazipur late night, draws attention towards her suspicious behaviour... though only eagle-eyed people would notice!

The clip shows Sonam sitting quietly with police officers, her head down, face expressionless, and body language appearing weak and disoriented.

But there’s a moment — just for a second — where she lifts her eyes and looks around before quickly moving her eyes down again!

Check out the video below :

It’s subtle, but sharp-eyed viewers noticed it. The brief eye movement has sparked questions in the mind of the observers: Was it a natural reaction or a moment where she dropped the act?

It felt like a slip — a crack in the performance.

The look in her eyes didn’t match the emotionless appearance she was trying to maintain.

For a woman accused of planning her husband’s murder during their honeymoon, every expression now seems to hold weight.

Was she really confused, or was she watching how people were reacting around her?

As the investigation moves forward and more details come out, the mystery deepens — and that one second of eye movement may just be the first sign that Sonam is not as lost as she appeared.

Authorities are closely looking into Sonam’s behavior and questioning accordingly.