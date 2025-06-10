'My Son Can Never Commit Such Heinous Crime,' Raj Kushwaha's Mother Collapses In Grief After Son Named Prime Suspect In Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Raj Kushwaha's Mother Collapses In Grief, As Son Named Prime Suspect In Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder; Family Claims Innocence |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi took dramatic turns after four suspects linked to the crime were arrested from Indore on Monday.

Raj Kushwaha, said to be the boyfriend of Raja’s wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, is considered the prime accused in the matter. Raj was employed under Sonam Raghuvanshi and was in frequent touch with her for work purpose.

Check out the videos below :

Mother faints mid-interview

During an interview to ANI, Raj's mother fainted mid sentence while defending her son. In an ordeal she said "My son can never commit such heinous crime. I haven’t had a single drop of water in three days."

She further added "One of my daughters fainted too, Raj was the sole breadwinner of this family."

Raj's mother recalled how humble and grounded he was. She said "He used to give away his slippers to barefoot beggars, and come back home barefooted himself."

Raj had a professional relationship with Sonam: Mother

When questioned about his illicit relationship with Sonam Raghuvanshi, his mother affirmed that they just had work relation, as Raj worked under Sonam. She also confirmed that nothing unusual ever happened between them.

She added that they were familiar with Vicky Chauhan, one of the other arrested accused, saying, "Vicky was like a son to me. He used to call me 'Mummy.' My daughter even tied him Rakhi."

Raj's sister pleads for help from the victim's family

Raj's sister also expressed disbelief over the charges pressed against her brother. "My brother used to go to office when all this happened — how can he be responsible for the crime?"

She urged the victim Raja’s brother and Sonam’s family to take back the charges and help out the family as her brother is innocent. She urged them by saying "Please help prove his innocence, he is being framed!"

Family doesn't belong to Ghazipur

According to Raj's sister they belong to a village called Rampur near Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, which is faraway from Ghazipur. She dismissed all the links drawn on the basis of Sonam's location.

Raj's sister confirmed that she saw her brother on Sunday, when he came back home around 6 pm. He was absolutely normal and the family didn't suspect anything unusual.