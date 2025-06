Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Sonam's Alleged Lover Raj Khushwaha Seen At Raja Raghuvanshi's Funeral Consoling Her Father, Deceased's Sister Shares Video

Sonam's Alleged Lover Raj Khushwaha Seen At Raja Raghuvanshi's Funeral Consoling Her Father, Deceased's Sister Shares Video | Instagram/Shrasti Raghuvanshi

Indore: Raj Khushwaha, one of the accused arrested in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and the alleged lover of the deceased's wife, reportedly attended the funeral of the deceased in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Raghuvanshi's sister alleged that Khushwaha was present at the last rites of Raghuvanshi, consoling the father of the deceased's wife. She also shared the video on her social media platform.

In the video, shared by the deceased's sister, Raghuvanshi could be seen on the right side of Sionam's father. "Raj Kushwaha was seen with Sonam's father at Raja's house," Shrasti wrote in the caption of the video shared on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Uma Raghuvanshi, the deceased's mother, while talking to reports on Monday had also claimed that Khushwaha was present at Raja's funeral. However, Uma did not blame, Raja's wife, Sonam, for the murder.

After Raja's body arrived in Indore, Raghuvanshi was reportedly seen driving a four-wheeler, taking Sonam's family members when they went to the deceased's funeral.

Video Shared By Raja Raghuvanshi's Sister:

“Kushwaha was driving the four-wheeler in which I went, though we did not talk. Only after seeing his photograph in the media post his arrest, I recollected this episode," an eyewitness, Lakshman Singh Rathore, said as quoted by PTI.

Notably, Shrasti shared regular updates on the case on her Instagram. In one of the videos, Raja's sister could be heard saying that if Sonam loved the other man, then she should have run away rather than killing her brother.

So far five people, including Sonam and Khushwaha, have been arrested by police. On Monday, Sonam surrendered before Uttar Pradesh Police in Ghazipur.

Shrasti Raghuvanshi's Emotional Message:

Sonam, who has been accused of orchestrating the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, was produced before a local court in Ghazipur on Monday night for transit remand permission. The Meghalaya Police on Tuesday got a three-day transit remand of Sonam.

Earlier in the day, she was taken to Bihar's Phulwari by the Meghalaya Police for further investigation.

Raja and Sonam left for Meghalaya on May 20 for their honeymoon. However, on May 23, the couple reportedly went missing. The entire matter surfaced when Raja's body was recovered from a gorge near the Weisawdong Parking Lot in Meghalaya on June 2. Meanwhile, Sonam remained untraceable until June 8. She surrendered before the police on the intervening night of June 8 and 9.