 Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Sonam's Alleged Lover Raj Khushwaha Seen At Raja Raghuvanshi's Funeral Consoling Her Father, Deceased's Sister Shares Video
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Sonam's Alleged Lover Raj Khushwaha Seen At Raja Raghuvanshi's Funeral Consoling Her Father, Deceased's Sister Shares Video

Raj Khushwaha, the alleged lover of Sonam and the accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, was seen at the deceased's funeral in Indore. Raja's sister Shrasti shared the video of Khushwaha with Sonam's father at the funeral.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
Instagram/Shrasti Raghuvanshi

Indore: Raj Khushwaha, one of the accused arrested in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and the alleged lover of the deceased's wife, reportedly attended the funeral of the deceased in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Raghuvanshi's sister alleged that Khushwaha was present at the last rites of Raghuvanshi, consoling the father of the deceased's wife. She also shared the video on her social media platform.

In the video, shared by the deceased's sister, Raghuvanshi could be seen on the right side of Sionam's father. "Raj Kushwaha was seen with Sonam's father at Raja's house," Shrasti wrote in the caption of the video shared on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Uma Raghuvanshi, the deceased's mother, while talking to reports on Monday had also claimed that Khushwaha was present at Raja's funeral. However, Uma did not blame, Raja's wife, Sonam, for the murder.

After Raja's body arrived in Indore, Raghuvanshi was reportedly seen driving a four-wheeler, taking Sonam's family members when they went to the deceased's funeral.

Video Shared By Raja Raghuvanshi's Sister:

