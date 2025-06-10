 'Sonam Raghuvanshi Claims She Was Drugged & Brought To Ghazipur, But She Is Exposed Now,' UP Senior Cop Hails Meghalaya Police
The accused claimed she was brought to Ghazipur to present herself as the victim

FPJ Web Desk Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): News of Raja Raghuvanshi's murder during his Shillong honeymoon murder has rocked the entire nation. As the investigation progressed and police intensified the interrogation of accused wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and his aides, more details have surfaced.

UP Police's Additional Director General Amitabh Yash revealed Sonam, during the questioning, claimed that she was drugged and brought to Ghazipur.

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Sonam's Alleged Lover Raj Khushwaha Seen At Raja Raghuvanshi's Funeral...
Sonam called family & presented herself as victim

In an interview with NDTV, ADG Yash said, "On Monday, Sonam reached a dhaba at Ghazipur in UP around 1am and informed her family about her whereabouts knowing that the cops would recover her from the spot."

He stated "Her family immediately contacted Madhya Pradesh police, who informed the local police, leading to Sonam's arrest. Sonam claimed that she was drugged and brought to Ghazipur and presented as the victim".

The prime suspect of Raja Raghuvanshi murder was then sent for a medical checkup and later was sent to a One-Stop Centre.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: 'Sonam & Raja's Initial Plan Was Only Till Assam; Return Tickets Were Not...
'Sonam lacks knowledge about police procedure'

A two weeks long search operation came to a halt on Monday when Sonam Raghuvanshi was recovered in Ghazipur. Meghalaya cops strongly believe that the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi had an extra marital affair which orchestrated the crime. Sonam allegedly hired contract killers to kill Raja Raghuvanshi.

According to NDTV's report ADG Yash said, "Sonam is a poor planner. She lacked knowledge of police procedures and thought she could escape by posing as a victim, but she failed. The Meghalaya police have done excellent work and are currently handling the case. If they seek assistance, we will provide it."

Uttar Pradesh police has not intervened in this matter and has not questioned the victim. Meghalaya police acting promptly on this case. The senior UP police officer said the woman, now a prime suspect in the case, came to Ghazipur alone, adding to that "CCTV footage and other evidence are being examined, and the truth will soon emerge."

"This case is unique due to the extensive planning to avoid detection by taking the body to Meghalaya and dumping it in an inaccessible location. However, the plan failed," he further added in NDTV's report.

