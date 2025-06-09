Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: 'Sonam & Raja's Initial Plan Was Only Till Assam; Return Tickets Were Not Booked,' Reveals Raja's Elder Brother Vipin Raghuvanshi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After losing their youngest brother Raja Raghuvanshi, his grieving brothers are awaiting Sonam’s statement to clarify the events that led to betrayal and murder.
Return tickets weren’t booked
Speaking to the media, Raja’s elder brother Vipin Raghuvanshi said, “Sonam was the one to book tickets. Initially there was no plan to visit Shillong. Originally, their plan was to visit to Guwahati in Assam, and return back to Indore."
“After visiting Kamakhya Temple, they mentioned Shillong. We still don’t know who decided to travel to Meghalaya. What’s even more strange is that they never booked return tickets”
‘She could have planned it’
When asked about being aware of Sonam's alleged boyfriend and co-accused Raj Kushwaha, Vipin said, “I’ve never met Raj Kushwaha personally, but heard his name. But now, I believe Sonam could have had a role in Raja’s murder.”
“Until I got to know their names, I had no idea who those 3-4 people (accused) were. Now that Raj Kushwaha’s name has come up, it raises serious questions. He used to work for Sonam, and the two were constantly in touch over the phone.”
Other brother waits for Sonam’s statement
On the other hand, Raja’s other brother Sachin Raghuvanshi is still waiting for Sonam’s statement and said, "Sonam herself will reveal what happened. I thank Meghalaya Police and the CM for their investigation and help. Police will reveal everything. If she is found involved, then we will demand strict action."