 Sonam Raghuvanshi's 'Boyfriend' Raj Kushwaha Among 4 Detained For Her Husband's Murder During Shillong Honeymoon
Sonam Raghuvanshi's 'Boyfriend' Raj Kushwaha Among 4 Detained For Her Husband's Murder During Shillong Honeymoon

Sonam has now been shifted to a one-stop centre for further care and investigation

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Left: Raj Kushwaha; Centre: Vishal Chauhan; Right: Akash Rajput |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All four people accused in Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case have been detained, Meghalaya police released a press note on Friday afternoon.

Raj Kushwaha, said to be boyfriend of Raja Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam, is among the detained.

"Following sustained investigative efforts and multi-state coordination, three individuals have been apprehended in connection with this case, two from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and one from Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh).  These arrests mark a decisive development in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Raja Raghuvanshi and the subsequent disappearance of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi," the police statement read.

Indore Additional DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya, too, confirmed the accused were detained during a press briefing.

He revealed that three suspects have been detained in a joint operation led by Indore and Meghalaya police. The suspects are identified as Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi. Two of them hail from Nandbagh, Indore while other is a resident of Lalitpur (UP). Search for one more accused is underway.

The Indore couple were on their honeymoon in Shillong when they went missing in East Khasi Hills on May 23. Husband Raja Raguvanshi's body was found in the jungles; however, wife Sonam couldn't be traced.

After being 'missing' for 17 days, Sonam was finally found in Ghazipur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Uttar Pradesh ADG Amitabh Yash revealed Sonam contacted her brother at 2am and informed him that she was at Kashi Dhaba on the Banaras-Ghazipur main road.

The ADG said that the cops recovered her from the dhaba and took her to a hospital for medical examination. She was then sent to a one-stop centre. From here, she will be sent to Shillong, and the entire investigation will be done by Meghalaya police.

ADG Yash confirmed that the case will be officially handed over to the Meghalaya Police with all formal documentation once they reach Ghazipur. Meghalaya Police were already in Indore to investigate the matter.

