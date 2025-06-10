Last Few Instagram Reels Show How Happy Raja Was For His Wedding With Sonam — Rewind To Days Before The Shillong 'Honeymoon Horror'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Raghuvanshi was full of joy and excitement in the days leading up to his wedding. Unaware of his misfortune and betrayal by wife Sonam, Raja was seen dancing and recording reels with his family members and friends during the pre-wedding events.

A reel shared by her sister Shrashti shows him he’s laughing and enjoying every moment, surrounded by family.

Check out the reels and videos below :

On the wedding day, Raja can be seen dressed as a groom, sitting on a horse, waving happily. Another clip shows him making fun reels with his sister and close friends, celebrating his big day.

No one could have imagined that this young, smiling groom would face such a tragic end just days later.

Raja’s sister, Srashti Raghuvanshi, is quite popular on Instagram, with over 4 lakh followers. She often posts reels about daily life, family moments, and celebrations.

Srashti is fond of capturing memories through short videos, and many of her followers have seen her share joyful moments with Raja during his wedding functions. Her posts now serve as emotional memories of her brother, who was full of life just days before the tragedy.

Police say Raja was killed during the honeymoon trip, and his wife Sonam has been accused of plotting the murder.

She was found after 17 days at a roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh, and the case is now being investigated as a planned murder.

These videos, now going viral, are heartbreaking reminders of how happy Raja was just before the tragedy.