 Medicos' Safety: Indore's MGM Medical College Constitutes Hospital Safety & Violence Prevention Committee
College assures implementing govt directives and SC mandates for safety measures across health institutions

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
MGM medical College, Indore | Free Press

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has established a ‘Hospital Safety Committee’ and a ‘Violence Prevention Committee’, comprising 35 members, aligning with government directives and Supreme Court mandates for immediate implementation of safety measures across health institutions.

The committees include superintendents and deputy superintendents from all associated hospitals of the college, heads of departments (HoDs), local police station in-charges, and managers of security and housekeeping services. Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit emphasised the college’s commitment to implementing the government’s nine-point directive to bolster hospital security.

"We have constituted the violence prevention committee as well as the hospital safety committee to ensure a safe environment for our medical staff and patients," Dr Dixit stated. Additionally, the college administration has imposed strict regulations on patient attendants and introduced mandatory night rounds to enhance security. Pankaj Jain, director (Hospital Administration), Public Health, and Medical Education, has instructed all deans, regional health directors, chief medical health officers (CMHOs), and civil surgeons to comply with these directives and submit a comprehensive report within five days.

Security measures in medical institutions

To ensure a safe working environment for medical personnel, the following measures have been mandated:

1. Display Legal Protections for Doctors: Information on legal protection for medical workers, including penalties for violations, must be prominently displayed in both Hindi and English.

2. Formation of Security and Violence Prevention Committees: Hospitals must form committees comprising senior doctors and local administrative officers to plan and implement security measures.

3. Controlled Entry to Health Institutions: Strict control of public and patients’ relative access to critical areas, with a strict visitor-pass policy in place.

4. Enhanced Security for Medical Personnel: Ensure safe transportation and well-lit routes for medical staff, especially for those on night duty.

5. Improved Lighting and Surveillance: Install and maintain proper lighting and upgrade CCTV surveillance systems throughout hospital premises.

6. Night Security Patrols” Conduct regular security patrols through local police to monitor hospital premises at night.

7. 24/7 Security Control Room: Establish a 24/7 operational security control room to coordinate security efforts and respond to incidents promptly.

8. Coordination with Local Police: Maintain continuous communication with local police to ensure prompt responses to security needs.

9. Strengthen Internal Committees against Sexual Harassment: Review and enhance the operations of internal committees to prevent sexual harassment incidents.

