Indore: MGM Medical College Dean Starts Night Rounds To Boost Hospital Security

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit and MY Hospital Superintendent take hospital round in night

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of a tragic incident involving the murder and rape of a female doctor at a medical college in Kolkata, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has mandated that deans of medical colleges and hospital superintendents conduct nightly rounds to enhance security measures.

Following the directive, Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of MGM Medical College, has started taking hospitals round at night, including MY Hospital, MTH, and Cancer Hospital, all affiliated with the college.

Dr Dixit is not only overseeing security arrangements but also engaging with female doctors on duty to address any concerns they might have. Additionally, he is speaking with patients to ensure their safety and comfort. In response to the Chief Minister's orders, hospitals have increased security in less-trafficked areas, and superintendents are now also performing nightly rounds.

Efforts to upgrade security infrastructure, including the installation of CCTV cameras, are underway. Enhanced security measures are being implemented at hospital entry and exit points, and security personnel are patrolling to deter any anti-social activities. "I am taking rounds in all the hospitals along with the superintendents. Security arrangements have also been increased in the hospitals," said Dr Dixit.