Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital Undergoes ₹8.5 Crore Renovation, Patients Shifted To Alternative Facilities

Renovation begins at Chacha Nehru Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City's only government paediatric hospital, Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital, has commenced renovation work aimed at modernising its building and facilities. As a result, patients admitted to the hospital have been transferred to other hospitals associated with MGM Medical College. Currently, only outpatient department (OPD) services and some other essential facilities are being provided on the ground floor of the hospital.

Patients who were admitted to the hospital have been shifted to the Super Specialty Hospital, MY Hospital's sixth floor and the Chest Ward located in the campus. This renovation, initiated by Collector Asheesh Singh, is projected to cost around Rs 8.5 crore and will include upgrades to wards, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and other essential facilities.

The project is expected to be completed within six months, with CREDAI Indore coordinating and monitoring the development work. Hospital authorities expressed that the need for repairs and improvements had been long overdue due to the old structure and outdated equipment, which resulted in limited facilities. The renovation will not only introduce new equipment but also improve the overall infrastructure of the building. ‘We are ensuring that patients do not face any inconvenience during the renovation due to which we have shifted patients to other facilities,’ Dr Preeti Malpani, Superintendent of the hospital, said.

Hospital caters health services to patients across state

Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital serves patients from across the state, including serious cases referred from various districts in the division. The hospital provides treatment for a wide range of paediatric diseases. Recently, it was instrumental in treating a large number of children of Yugpurush Dham Ashram, suffering from deadly cholera.