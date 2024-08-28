 Indore's MGM Medical Lab Gets NABL Accreditation, Reports Will Be Globally Accepted
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Indore: MGM Medical College Lab's Result To Be Valid Globally As It Receives NABL Accreditation | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The testing reports from the microbiology department of Indore's government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College's will now be recognised and valid both nationally and internationally. 

The college's Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC) and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) lab have attained accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), certifying their compliance with national standards and the quality of their tests.

Previously, residents of Indore, particularly those needing affordable care, were often compelled to visit private hospitals and centers to obtain tests from NABL-recognized facilities. 

Tests available at no cost

This was a costly process, especially for poor and needy patients. Now, with the accreditation, these essential tests, including HIV, mycobacterial, stool, and tissue tests, will be available at no cost in the government hospital.

Dr Sadhana Sodani, the head of the department, stated that the accreditation was granted after MGM Medical College met all required standards. The NABL logo will now be featured on all test reports from the lab, providing assurance of their quality. 

Additionally, the NABL team will conduct annual audits to ensure ongoing compliance with their standards.

MGM waiting for kits to start Genome Sequencing

MGM Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they have the genome sequencing machine for last two years and waiting for the test kits to start checking the strain on various prevalent diseases.

He said that they have written to the state too for providing them the essential kits.

