Man Arrested For Stealing Rs 2L Gold Ornaments From Neighbour

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested by the crime branch for stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh from the house of his neighbour in the MG Road area, police said on Saturday.

According to the crime branch, a tip-off was received that a youth was trying to sell gold ornaments at a cheap price near Chimanbagh Square.

The crime branch and MG Road police reached the mentioned place and caught a youth named Yash Warkhede of MG Road area. He allegedly confessed to stealing the ornaments and informed the police that he was under debt and addicted to consuming liquor. He had found his neighbour’s house locked and committed theft there. He also wanted to become a rich person in less time.

Following the lead given by the accused, police also arrested a bullion trader Lalit Rathore for buying stolen ornaments from the accused. Accused had sold some ornaments to Rathore. A gold necklace, a silver chain with golden polish and other ornaments weighing about 30 grams and worth Rs 2 lakh were recovered. He is being questioned for other such crimes.

