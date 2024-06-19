Major Drug Bust: 44 Quintals Of Poppy Husk Worth Rs 4.5 Crore Seized In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Nayagaon police outpost under the jurisdiction of Jawad police station seized 44 quintals and 15 kilograms of poppy husk valued at approximately Rs 4.5 crore.

The operation conducted as part of the state-wide anti-drug campaign led to the arrest of two notorious smugglers.

The police team, led by outpost in-charge Sauni Rampal Singh, acted on a tip-off about a large consignment of dodachura being transported in a truck on the Neemuch Nimbahera Highway. On the evening of June 16, the police set up a blockade and intercepted the truck, which was en route from Neemuch to Punjab.

Upon inspection, the authorities found 211 sacks containing dodachura. The truck's occupants, Simran Jeet Singh alias Arshdeep Singh, 23, and Gurusevak Singh, 29, both residents of Tarn Taran, Punjab, were immediately taken into custody. The duo has a history of drug smuggling.

This year, Neemuch district has seen a three-fold rise in the seizure of opium and dodachura compared to last year, with twice as many cases and arrests made.

The success is attributed to the robust efforts of the police under the guidance of inspector general of police Ujjain Zone Santosh Kumar Singh, deputy inspector general of police Ratlam Range Shri Manoj Kumar Singh and SP Ankit Jaiswal. Additional commendations go to additional SP Naval Singh Sisodia and sub-divisional officer of police Jawad Vaishali Singh.

Investigations were on to uncover further links and sources involved in the smuggling operations. Sub-inspector Rampal Singh and his team were commended for their work.