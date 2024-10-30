Mahalaxmi Temple Opens In Brahma Muhurta Sharing Bundles Of Prosperity; Hundreds Of Devotees Gather To Witness Deepotsav Decorations

Shri Mahalaxmi Temple in Ratlam’s Manak Chowk | Just Dial

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In the tranquil hours of Brahma Muhurta at 4:30 am on Dhanteras, the doors of the revered Shri Mahalaxmi Temple in Ratlam’s Manak Chowk opened, marking the beginning of a tradition of blessings and prosperity for devotees.

Adorned with offerings of cash, jewellery, and precious ornaments donated by devotees, the temple glistened as hundreds gathered to witness the breathtaking Deepotsav decorations. This year, the ‘Samriddhi Potli’, or ‘KuberPotli’ – bundles symbolising wealth and abundance – began being distributed from 6 am, a practice revived after four years.

The idol of Goddess Mahalaxmi shone with ornaments gifted by devotees, who contribute items annually for temple decorations, which are later returned after the festivities conclude on Bhai Dooj.

Devotees from across the country visit to admire the temple adorned in intricate arrangements of notes, jewellery, diamonds, pearls, and other precious stones, creating a sacred yet majestic ambiance. The sanctum sanctorum has been richly decorated, and robust security measures have been established to ensure the safety of devotees and the temple’s offerings.

How Samriddhi Potli made?

Crafted with devotion, the Samriddhi Potli (or Packets of Prosperity) was consecrated in the presence of saints and esteemed Brahmins through the recitations of Ganesh Atharvashirsha and Shri Sukta, alongside Vedic chants.

The ceremony saw the attendance of prominent religious leaders, including Swami Devswaroop Maharaj of Akhand Gyan Ashram, Swami Sujanji Maharaj, and Pt Chetan Sharma, among others. The temple’s decorations and arrangements were managed by a collaborative effort from the temple committee, the traders’ committee, and the Shrimali Brahmin community.

Kuldeep Trivedi, secretary of the Shrimali Brahman Samaj, shared that Aarti would take place at 5.45 am, with collector Rajesh Batham in attendance, followed by the distribution of SamriddhiPotli at 6 am.

Sacred contents of Samriddhi Potli

The Samriddhi Potli is believed to bring year-round prosperity and happiness to families who keep it in their safes. Each potli contains symbolic items, including a shell, Kodi, one-rupee coin, Kamal Gatta (lotus seeds), a small conch, and Akshat (sacred rice), carefully tied with a sacred thread to bless the devotees’ homes and businesses.

Chief Minister’s absence

While Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s visit was initially planned for Dhanteras, his programme was cancelled, leading to a revised schedule for temple arrangements. Nonetheless, the temple committee ensured that all decorations and rituals proceeded smoothly for the devotees.