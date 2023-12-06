Madhya Pradesh's Jobat Village Gets Rail Connectivity; 168 Tickets Sold On First Day

FP Photo |

Jobat/ Alirajpur: Madhya Pradesh’s Jobat village got rail connectivity on Tuesday and the first train started between Jobat and Pratap Nagar (Vadodara). Now the journey from Jobat to Gujarat will also be completed by train as the train coming to Alirajpur has been extended until Jobat.

This extension of the train route will provide a convenient and efficient mode of transportation for residents of Alirajpur who wish to travel to Jobat. It will not only save time but also enhance connectivity between these two towns, benefiting both commuters and the local economy. The train ticket from Jobat to Pratapnagar is Rs 75 while the bus journey costs around Rs 200.

Ratlam - Jhabua MP Gumansingh Damor flagged off the train at around 2.05 pm on Tuesday.

On the very first day of the journey, as many as 168 tickets were sold and 68 passengers travelled to Alirajpur-Pratapnagar. After flagging off the train, MP Damor said that development will gain momentum with the beginning of this train.

Economic development to get boost

Following Alirajpur, trains undertook service on the Chhota Udaipur-Dhar rail project and also began to run on tracks in Khandala and Jobat. The railway stations at Jobat and Khandala were prepared a long time ago. They had also tested the track. The train's operation was the only thing to wait for, and it finished on December 5. Trains began to run after Alirajpur into the district, stopping at Khandala and Jobat. It is anticipated that this development would accelerate economic growth and improve the district's general standard of living.

Train 09119 (original train 59123) and train 09120 (original train 59124) running between Pratapnagar station in Vadodara and Alirajpur have been extended up to Jobat.

The train reached Jobat at a speed of about 80 to 90 km per hour. on Tuesday. The train and the loco pilot were greeted with cheers from the assembled public representatives. The train arrived at Jobat at approximately 1:20 pm on Tuesday. To view the train, a large number of villagers also arrived at the railway station.

Along with BJP leaders, MP Guman Singh Damor visited the train station accompanied by his followers. At the ticket window, he paid Rs 3000 for 100 tickets to Khandala village. Following this, the new train was flagged off. On the first day, Jobat sold 168 tickets in total. 68 of them were sent to Pratapnagar and Alirajpur.

The development of the area will gain momentum. MP

According to Damor, the central government is dedicated to the advancement of tribal regions. The development of the area will accelerate with the start of train service from Jobat. Health services, fruits, vegetables, milk production, and the sale of agricultural products will all be available to the locals. He predicted that the construction of this railway line's expansion up to Indore would soon be finished. According to Damor, the area will develop once train service from Jobat begins. Damor went to the Jobat Railway Station as well. Gatishakti Mukesh Kumar, CPM of the Railway, provided details regarding the train schedule.