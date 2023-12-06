 MP: Indore MLA Ramesh Mendola Falls Prey To Deepfake; Morphed Photo Shows Him As New Home Minister
Anamika PathakUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
MP: Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola Falls Prey To Deepfake; Fake Photo Shows Him Holding Home And Transport Minister Nameplate |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola, who won the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections with the highest-- 1.07 lakh vote margin, has fallen prey to 'deepfake'. His morphed photo is being circulated on social media in which he can be seen holding a nameplate with his name and designation as Home and Transport Minister (MP Government). Mendola filed a complaint in this regard on Tuesday.

The photo has come at a time when there are speculations in the political circles of Mendola being made a cabinet minister this time.

In the fake photo that is being circulated on social media, the MLA from Indore-2 assembly constituency can be seen at a number and nameplate shop. Garlanded, he is seen holding a nameplate that reads Jai Girnar Bhawan, Pt. Ramesh Mendola. Below his name, Home and Transport Minister (MP Government) is also written.

Demands strict action under Cyber Act

Mendola was shocked when the photo was circulated on various WhatsApp groups on Tuesday.

Mendola has complained to Indore Police Commissioner Makarand Deuskar demanding action in the case. He wrote a letter to the Police Commissioner that efforts were being made to tarnish his image. He demanded strict action against the accused under the Cyber Act.

Mendola won assembly elections from Indore-2 by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes.

