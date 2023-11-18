Madhya Pradesh Votes: Malwa - Nimar Reports Brisk Voting 

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The democratic spirit is soaring high as citizens actively participate in the electoral process in Dewas district. At 5 pm, an impressive 76.42 per cent voter turnout was recorded, reflecting the keen interest of the residents in shaping their political landscape.

The enthusiasm is particularly pronounced in Hatpipliya, where a remarkable 82.50 per cent of voters have already exercised their franchise.

The day witnessed a temporary hurdle at 258 and 259 sensitive polling centres in Dewas constituency, where a dispute arose between BJP and Congress workers regarding the identity proof of doubtful voters.

However, the situation has been swiftly resolved, ensuring a return to normalcy. The polling stations are being closely monitored with the deployment of local police, as well as contingents from SSB and CISF.

The electoral fervour is evident with long queues forming at various polling stations, with voters patiently waiting to cast their ballots.

Notably, a significant number of young voters are participating for the first time, adding a fresh and dynamic dimension to the electoral process. Sonkatch - 76.1% Dewas - 70.34% Hatpipliya-82.5% Khategaon-77.7% Bagli-77.3%

Read Also MP Election 2023: Union Minister Virendra Kumar Highlights Voting As Festival In MP Assembly Polls

Shajapur District Records 84.78%; Highest 85.05% In Kalapipal

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Shajapur district recorded 84.78 per cent voting with highest 85.05 per cent turnout recorded in Kalapipal, followed by Shajapur recorded 84.36 per cent and Shujalpur 84.36 per cent.

The Election Commission had created 835 polling stations for the three assembly seats of the district, out of which 204 polling stations were kept in the sensitive category.

Apart from this, 25 model polling stations were also created. There is a direct contest between BJP and Congress on all three assembly seats of the district.

Read Also MP Election 2023: Union Minister Virendra Kumar Highlights Voting As Festival In MP Assembly Polls

Machine Breaks Down, Voting Halted For 40 Mins

Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In Shujalpur, a heated argument broke out between supporters of BJP candidate Inder Singh Parmar and supporters of Congress candidate Ramveer Singh Sikarwar.

Here, voting remained closed for 40 minutes due to a machine breakdown. Shajapur 84.36 Shujalpur 84.36 Kalapipal 85.05

Agar Malwa District Records 82%; Susner Highest With 82.65%

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Agar Malwa district recorded 82 per cent voting till 5 pm on Friday. Susner assembly recorded 82.65 per cent followed by Agar by 81.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, voters from Lala Khedi Gram Panchayat Barkheda in Agar Malwa assembly gave a boycott call. As soon as officials learned about the call, they reached Barkheda Piplon and gave assurance.

Only after that did the villagers get ready to vote. The officials assured the villagers that their concerns would be addressed and that their voices would be heard.

This gesture instilled confidence in the villagers, who then felt reassured and willing to participate in the voting process. Susner 82.65 Agar 81.35

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)