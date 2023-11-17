MP Election 2023: Union Minister Virendra Kumar Highlights Voting As Festival In MP Assembly Polls

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Virendra Kumar expressed the significance of voting as a festival and exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Tikamgarh district during the ongoing polling for the 230-member Assembly in Madhya Pradesh.

Kumar, who cast his vote at booth number 74, emphasized the importance of every voter participating in the democratic process on what he considers to be a festive day. Tikamgarh is one of the 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

In the 2018 elections, Rakesh Giri from the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in Tikamgarh, defeating Yadvendra Singh of the Indian National Congress. The 2023 election is expected to witness a rematch between Giri and Congress' Yadvendra Singh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Virendra Kumar secured victory against Congress opponent Ahirwar Kiran in the Lok Sabha (MP) seat.

As of 9:30 am on Friday, Madhya Pradesh recorded an 11.19% voter turnout, according to data provided by the Election Commission. The voting for the 230 Assembly seats commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, except in specific constituencies where polling will conclude at 3 pm.