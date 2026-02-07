MP News: Full Support To Private Investment In Food Parks, Grain Mandis Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Friday said the state government is fully committed to promoting private investment in food parks and grain mandis to make Madhya Pradesh a leading state in agriculture, food processing and pulse production.

Addressing the inaugural function of the three-day GrainEx exhibition organised by the All India Dal Mill Association, the CM said a new development model is being created by bringing farmers, industry and trade on a single platform.

He assured full government support for establishment of private-sector grain markets and food parks, and appealed to investors to come forward.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and All India Dal Mill Association president Suresh Agarwal were present at the event.

Dr Yadav said the state government has prepared a five-year roadmap to promote farmers and agriculture-based industries. Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the food basket of the country and ranks second nationally in foodgrain production. He said the state leads in production of wheat, chickpeas, lentils, soyabean and oilseeds.

He said that tax on pigeon peas has been removed and a plan is being prepared to increase production of black gram and lentils. All possible support will be extended for promotion of processing industries, including modern machinery and assistance in setting up units.

The CM said the private sector is now being encouraged to participate in agricultural trade and processing infrastructure. Investors setting up private grain mandis or food parks will be provided facilities at par with government food parks. He said such initiatives will help farmers get better markets and prices while generating new employment opportunities.

Dr Yadav said that labour-intensive industries are being provided land, electricity, water, tax concessions and assistance of up to Rs 5,000 per worker per month. He said projects such as the Indore Manmad rail line, air cargo facilities and improved road and rail connectivity will boost agricultural exports. Food parks and agriculture-based industries are also being developed in every district.

The CM urged industrialiststo invest in Madhya Pradesh, contribute to job creation and help increase farmers income.