 Indore News: Police Issue Alert On Wedding Invitation Scam Using APK Files
HomeIndoreIndore News: Police Issue Alert On Wedding Invitation Scam Using APK Files

Indore News: Police Issue Alert On Wedding Invitation Scam Using APK Files

According to the advisory issued by the crime branch, people are receiving digital invitation cards from unknown mobile numbers through text messages and social media platforms. These messages often contain links or APK files, which, once clicked, can lead to hacking of mobile phones, theft of personal data, or financial fraud.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
Police Issue Alert On Wedding Invitation Scam Using APK Files | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the wedding season underway, Indore Police have issued an advisory warning people against cyber frauds being carried out in the name of marriage invitations.

Police said fraudsters are increasingly sending fake wedding and event invitation messages to trap unsuspecting users.

Officials appealed to citizens to remain alert and cautious while responding to such invitations. Police have clearly advised people not to click on suspicious links or download APK files received from unknown or unverified numbers without proper verification.

Officials said that although people may be eager to open wedding invitations during the festive and marriage season, a moment of carelessness can result in serious cybercrime. Citizens have been advised to verify the sender before opening any digital invitation and report suspicious messages to the cyber cell.

Indore Police said that awareness and caution are the best ways to prevent cyber fraud and appealed to citizens to stay vigilant during the wedding season.

