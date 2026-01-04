 Indore News: Cyber Scammers Dupe Two Residents Of Nearly ₹19 Lakh
Indore News: Cyber Scammers Dupe Two Residents Of Nearly ₹19 Lakh

Encouraged by this initial success, the student created an ID on a website called "Shippo," where he was offered daily packages. On December 10, he was prompted to deposit Rs 9,499 to unlock more lucrative tasks. While he was initially hesitant, the scammers eventually convinced him to transfer a staggering total of Rs 15 lakh across multiple transactions into various specified bank accounts.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
Indore News: Cyber Scammers Dupe Two Residents Of Nearly ₹19 Lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An MBBS student has fallen victim to a cyber fraud, losing approximately Rs 15 lakh to scammers who promised high returns through online investments and "task-based" rewards. Following a preliminary investigation, Sanyogitaganj police registered a case and began a probe.

Indore Water Deaths: Bhagirathpura Residents Switch To RO Purifiers, Bottled Water Amid...
According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, the fraud began when a woman contacted the MBBS student residing in MGM Boys hostel via the messaging app Telegram. She lured him with the prospect of earning significant profits by completing simple online tasks and investing small amounts of capital. To build his trust, the scammers initially credited Rs 1,042 as a bonus into his account on December 9 after he completed his first set of tasks.

Encouraged by this initial success, the student created an ID on a website called "Shippo," where he was offered daily packages. On December 10, he was prompted to deposit Rs 9,499 to unlock more lucrative tasks. While he was initially hesitant, the scammers eventually convinced him to transfer a staggering total of Rs 15 lakh across multiple transactions into various specified bank accounts.

The fraud came to light when the student attempted to withdraw his supposed earnings. Despite his massive investment, he only received a total of Rs 51,000 in return. When he tried to recover the remaining balance, the scammers blocked all communication.

The police registered a case against an unidentified accused under sections 318 (4), 319 (2) of the BNS and further investigation is underway.

