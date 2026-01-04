Indore Water Deaths: Bhagirathpura Residents Switch To RO Purifiers, Bottled Water Amid Contamination | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhagirathpura area in Indore are installing RO water purifiers after 15 deaths in the city due to contaminated drinking water.

Since the incident, many families are taking extra precautions to avoid further risk to their lives.

Locals said that around 20 to 25 households are installing RO water purifiers every day. Families without RO systems are buying water cans from outside.

Water supplied by municipal tankers is also being boiled before use.

The Indore Municipal Corporation is supplying water through tankers and has been advising residents through announcements to boil water for at least 15 minutes and filter it before drinking.

As the civic body struggles to ensure safe drinking water, a community stepped in to help.

On Saturday, the community distributed 500 water jars of 20 litres each to affected families and also supplied clean water through two tankers.

The community’s chief convenor said that they have decided to distribute 20k litres of RO water regularly.

Meanwhile, most parts of Bhagirathpura are still receiving water through old pipelines.

The civic body said that work to lay new pipelines will be carried out in 2 phases and around 60 per cent of the work has been completed.

Residents claimed that while digging cement roads for new pipelines, old water lines are getting damaged, worsening the situation.