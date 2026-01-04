 Indore Water Deaths: Bhagirathpura Residents Switch To RO Purifiers, Bottled Water Amid Contamination
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Water Deaths: Bhagirathpura Residents Switch To RO Purifiers, Bottled Water Amid Contamination

Indore Water Deaths: Bhagirathpura Residents Switch To RO Purifiers, Bottled Water Amid Contamination

Residents of Indore’s Bhagirathpura area are installing RO purifiers after 15 deaths linked to contaminated water. Many families are buying water cans and boiling tanker-supplied water. While the civic body advises precautions and works on new pipelines, a community group has distributed water jars and begun supplying RO water to affected households.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Indore Water Deaths: Bhagirathpura Residents Switch To RO Purifiers, Bottled Water Amid Contamination | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhagirathpura area in Indore are installing  RO water purifiers after 15 deaths in the city due to contaminated drinking water. 

Since the incident, many families are taking extra precautions to avoid further risk to their lives.

Locals said that around 20 to 25 households are installing RO water purifiers every day. Families without RO systems are buying water cans from outside. 

Water supplied by municipal tankers is also being boiled before use.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025 Issued At sebi.gov.in; Check Details Here
SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025 Issued At sebi.gov.in; Check Details Here
'Looks Cheap, Really Bad': Ektaa Kapoor's AI Tribute In Naagin 7 To Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash & Other Maha Naagins Makes Netizens Cringe– VIDEO
'Looks Cheap, Really Bad': Ektaa Kapoor's AI Tribute In Naagin 7 To Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash & Other Maha Naagins Makes Netizens Cringe– VIDEO
Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh Starrer Blockbuster
Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh Starrer Blockbuster
BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Officially Release ‘Shiv Shakti Vachan Nama’, Promise Welfare Of Marathi People, Mumbaikars
BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Officially Release ‘Shiv Shakti Vachan Nama’, Promise Welfare Of Marathi People, Mumbaikars

The Indore Municipal Corporation is supplying water through tankers and has been advising residents through announcements to boil water for at least 15 minutes and filter it before drinking.

As the civic body struggles to ensure safe drinking water, a community stepped in to help. 

On Saturday, the community distributed 500 water jars of 20 litres each to affected families and also supplied clean water through two tankers. 

The community’s chief convenor said that they have decided to distribute 20k litres of RO water regularly.

Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: Face Off Between Congress & BJP Workers In Bhagirathpura After Opposition Not...
article-image

Meanwhile, most parts of Bhagirathpura are still receiving water through old pipelines. 

The civic body said that work to lay new pipelines will be carried out in 2 phases and around 60 per cent of the work has been completed. 

Residents claimed that while digging cement roads for new pipelines, old water lines are getting damaged, worsening the situation.

Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: 'Even The Cleanest City Failed To Keep Water Safe' Congress MP Shashi Tharoor...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Water Deaths: Bhagirathpura Residents Switch To RO Purifiers, Bottled Water Amid...

Indore Water Deaths: Bhagirathpura Residents Switch To RO Purifiers, Bottled Water Amid...

Indore News: Crime Branch Returns 326 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹1.20 Crore to Owners

Indore News: Crime Branch Returns 326 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹1.20 Crore to Owners

MP News: AIIMS Bhopal To Introduce Gamma Knife, PET Scan Services; Expand Robotic Surgery

MP News: AIIMS Bhopal To Introduce Gamma Knife, PET Scan Services; Expand Robotic Surgery

Madhya Pradesh January 4, 2026, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Hits State, Visibility Drops To 50...

Madhya Pradesh January 4, 2026, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Hits State, Visibility Drops To 50...

MP News: Nimbark Gate Inauguration To Enhance Sendhwa’s Identity

MP News: Nimbark Gate Inauguration To Enhance Sendhwa’s Identity