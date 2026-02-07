Indore News: Two Men From Mandsaur Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹1.4 Lakh | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men from Mandsaur were arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 1.4 lakh, police said on Friday. They allegedly came to the city to deliver the drugs to the drug users in the city when they were caught by the crime branch.

DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said that during the patrolling in the city, the crime branch team spotted two men with a bike near ISBT on MR-10 Road. After finding them suspicious, the team stopped and searched their bike.

The officials recovered more than 14 grams of MD drugs concealed under their bike’s seat. The accused first tried to mislead the police but they later confessed their crime.

The accused were identified as Dheerap Singh Tanwar and Lal Singh Chouhan, both residents of Mandsaur. They allegedly informed the police that they bought the drugs from their source at a cheap price to sell the same to drug users at higher prices in the city.

The value of the drugs is Rs 1,40,000 in the international market. The accused have been booked under section 8/22 of the NDPS Act and the police are trying to know their source of the drugs.

Man arrested with 64 bulk litres liquor

A man was arrested for illegally storing liquor at his house and seized about 64 bulk litres of liquor from there in the Banganga area.

Banganga police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar and his staff with the senior officials had interacted with the people of the area to gather information about the criminals and to gain trust among people a few days ago.

During the meeting, the police received information about a person, who allegedly supplies liquor in the area illegally.

The team gathered more information about the accused and arrested him from his house. Over 373 quarters of country liquor were recovered from his place. The accused identified as Arjun Thakur, a resident of Bhawani Nagar area was arrested and further action is being taken against him.