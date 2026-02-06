 Indore JEE 2026: Objections Raised Against 9 Questions In JEE Main January Session
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore JEE 2026: Objections Raised Against 9 Questions In JEE Main January Session

Indore JEE 2026: Objections Raised Against 9 Questions In JEE Main January Session

Students and experts have flagged nine questions in the January session of JEE Main, with seven under dispute for potential bonus marks. Physics papers drew the most objections, with five questions challenged over discrepancies in the provisional answer key released by the NTA. Candidates can challenge answers by paying Rs 200 per question, with submissions open until February 6, 11:50 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
JEE Mains Session 1 2026 | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Experts and students have raised objections to nine questions in the January session of the JEE Main examination, with demands for bonus marks in seven of them. The maximum number of objections—five—have been reported from the Physics paper, highlighting discrepancies between the provisional answer key released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and expert/student evaluations.

JEE mentor Atil Arora stated that candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The deadline to submit objections is February 6 at 11:50 pm.

According to experts, several questions across different shifts and subjects contain ambiguous or incorrect answers, prompting demands for bonus marks. The disputed questions are as follows:

January 21 (Morning Shift):

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Civic Alert: BMC Orders Citywide Inspection Of Garbage Compactors After Unsafe Vehicles Found In Dharavi
Mumbai Civic Alert: BMC Orders Citywide Inspection Of Garbage Compactors After Unsafe Vehicles Found In Dharavi
Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Student Linked To ₹2.65 Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam
Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Student Linked To ₹2.65 Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 42-Year-Old Mulund Woman Duped Of ₹17.73 Lakh In Online Matrimonial Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 42-Year-Old Mulund Woman Duped Of ₹17.73 Lakh In Online Matrimonial Scam; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: New Panvel Slum Fire Triggers LPG Blasts, 5 Shanties Gutted Near Railway Tracks
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: New Panvel Slum Fire Triggers LPG Blasts, 5 Shanties Gutted Near Railway Tracks

Chemistry – Thermodynamics

January 22 (Evening Shift):

Physics – Wave Optics

January 23 (Morning Shift):

Chemistry – Halogen Derivatives

January 23 (Evening Shift):

Physics – Newton’s Laws of Motion (NLM) and Error & Measurement

January 24 (Evening Shift):

Physics – Kinetic Theory of Gases (KTG) and Thermodynamics Mathematics – Vectors

January 28 (Morning Shift):

Physics – Nuclear Physics

January 28 (Evening Shift):

Chemistry – Electrochemistry

Read Also
Indore News: Fake Traffic Fine PDF Costs Youth ₹2 Lakh
article-image

The objections have been submitted due to differences between the official answer key and solutions suggested by subject experts. Students and educators are urging the NTA to carefully review the challenged questions and award bonus marks where errors or ambiguities are confirmed.

The final answer key and result are expected to be released after the objection review process is completed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore JEE 2026: Objections Raised Against 9 Questions In JEE Main January Session
Indore JEE 2026: Objections Raised Against 9 Questions In JEE Main January Session
Indore News: Pharma Units Must Upgrade To Meet New Norms, Says Dy Drug Controller Gourav Rohilla
Indore News: Pharma Units Must Upgrade To Meet New Norms, Says Dy Drug Controller Gourav Rohilla
Indore News: IMC Invites NGOs To Operate Dog Shelter Homes; 20 Locations Across City Identified
Indore News: IMC Invites NGOs To Operate Dog Shelter Homes; 20 Locations Across City Identified
MP News: Pickup Vehicle Carrying Bovine Bones Seized In Jhabua, Driver Detained
MP News: Pickup Vehicle Carrying Bovine Bones Seized In Jhabua, Driver Detained
Indore News: State Government To Recommend Setting Up GST Appellate Tribunal Bench In City
Indore News: State Government To Recommend Setting Up GST Appellate Tribunal Bench In City