Indore JEE 2026: Objections Raised Against 9 Questions In JEE Main January Session

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Experts and students have raised objections to nine questions in the January session of the JEE Main examination, with demands for bonus marks in seven of them. The maximum number of objections—five—have been reported from the Physics paper, highlighting discrepancies between the provisional answer key released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and expert/student evaluations.

JEE mentor Atil Arora stated that candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The deadline to submit objections is February 6 at 11:50 pm.

According to experts, several questions across different shifts and subjects contain ambiguous or incorrect answers, prompting demands for bonus marks. The disputed questions are as follows:

January 21 (Morning Shift):

Chemistry – Thermodynamics

January 22 (Evening Shift):

Physics – Wave Optics

January 23 (Morning Shift):

Chemistry – Halogen Derivatives

January 23 (Evening Shift):

Physics – Newton’s Laws of Motion (NLM) and Error & Measurement

January 24 (Evening Shift):

Physics – Kinetic Theory of Gases (KTG) and Thermodynamics Mathematics – Vectors

January 28 (Morning Shift):

Physics – Nuclear Physics

January 28 (Evening Shift):

Chemistry – Electrochemistry

The objections have been submitted due to differences between the official answer key and solutions suggested by subject experts. Students and educators are urging the NTA to carefully review the challenged questions and award bonus marks where errors or ambiguities are confirmed.

The final answer key and result are expected to be released after the objection review process is completed.