 Indore News: Fake Traffic Fine PDF Costs Youth ₹2 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Fake Traffic Fine PDF Costs Youth ₹2 Lakh

Indore News: Fake Traffic Fine PDF Costs Youth ₹2 Lakh

A youth lost ₹2 lakh after opening a fake “pending traffic challan” PDF received on WhatsApp in the Khudel area. Malware in the file enabled scammers to access his bank details, leading to an IMPS debit days later. In a separate case, a 65-year-old woman was duped via a fake bank update link. Police have cautioned against opening suspicious files.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Fake Traffic Fine PDF Costs Youth ₹2 Lakh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth lost Rs 2 lakh after falling prey to a fake "pending traffic challan" PDF sent via WhatsApp in the Khudel police station area. The victim opened the file, which appeared to be an official traffic notice regarding a fake violation.

While no suspicious activity occurred immediately, malware embedded in the file allowed scammers to access his banking credentials. Five days later, Rs 2 lakh was debited from his HDFC Bank account via IMPS. Despite immediate efforts to freeze the funds through the cyber helpline (1930) and bank customer care, the money had already been transferred.

The victim filed an e-FIR through the Cyber Cell, which was later transferred to the Khudel police station for investigation. Police urge citizens never to click on suspicious links or download PDF files from unknown numbers.

Woman duped on pretext of bank update

FPJ Shorts
WPL 2026 Awards: Smriti Mandhana Wins Orange Cap, Purple Cap & MVP For Sophie Devine, Nandni Sharma Bags Emerging Player - Check Full List Of Honours
WPL 2026 Awards: Smriti Mandhana Wins Orange Cap, Purple Cap & MVP For Sophie Devine, Nandni Sharma Bags Emerging Player - Check Full List Of Honours
Supreme Court Dismisses Church Body’s Plea In Wilson College Gymkhana Lease Dispute
Supreme Court Dismisses Church Body’s Plea In Wilson College Gymkhana Lease Dispute
Mumbai Builder Files Cheating Case Against 3 In Redevelopment Fraud; Alleges Forged Rent Receipts And ₹48 Lakh Loss
Mumbai Builder Files Cheating Case Against 3 In Redevelopment Fraud; Alleges Forged Rent Receipts And ₹48 Lakh Loss
18 Killed In Meghalaya Illegal Coal Mine Blast, Over 100 Still Feared Trapped
18 Killed In Meghalaya Illegal Coal Mine Blast, Over 100 Still Feared Trapped

In another incident, a 65-year-old woman fell victim to cyber fraud after a scammer, posing as a private bank employee, duped her in the Dwarkapuri police station area.

The scammer contacted the woman via WhatsApp, claiming her banking details required an urgent update. He sent a malicious link, instructing her to click it to "verify" her information.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹4 Lakh Aid After Woman Dies Saving Children From Bee Attack In...
article-image

As soon as the victim clicked the link, her account was compromised. Realising she had been cheated, she immediately lodged an online complaint with the Cyber Cell. The case was later transferred to the Dwarkapuri police station for further investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Fake Traffic Fine PDF Costs Youth ₹2 Lakh
Indore News: Fake Traffic Fine PDF Costs Youth ₹2 Lakh
MP News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda Promises Survey Of Every Field In Mandsaur After...
MP News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda Promises Survey Of Every Field In Mandsaur After...
MP News: 4 Years On, State Government Yet To Make Online Mobile Gaming Law; Experts Call For Digital...
MP News: 4 Years On, State Government Yet To Make Online Mobile Gaming Law; Experts Call For Digital...
Indore News: Indian Women’s Unpaid Care Work Worth Up To ₹90 Trillion A Year, Claims IIM-I Study
Indore News: Indian Women’s Unpaid Care Work Worth Up To ₹90 Trillion A Year, Claims IIM-I Study
MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Chair Strategy Meet At FLRP Tomorrow
MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Chair Strategy Meet At FLRP Tomorrow