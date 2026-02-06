Indore News: Fake Traffic Fine PDF Costs Youth ₹2 Lakh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth lost Rs 2 lakh after falling prey to a fake "pending traffic challan" PDF sent via WhatsApp in the Khudel police station area. The victim opened the file, which appeared to be an official traffic notice regarding a fake violation.

While no suspicious activity occurred immediately, malware embedded in the file allowed scammers to access his banking credentials. Five days later, Rs 2 lakh was debited from his HDFC Bank account via IMPS. Despite immediate efforts to freeze the funds through the cyber helpline (1930) and bank customer care, the money had already been transferred.

The victim filed an e-FIR through the Cyber Cell, which was later transferred to the Khudel police station for investigation. Police urge citizens never to click on suspicious links or download PDF files from unknown numbers.

Woman duped on pretext of bank update

In another incident, a 65-year-old woman fell victim to cyber fraud after a scammer, posing as a private bank employee, duped her in the Dwarkapuri police station area.

The scammer contacted the woman via WhatsApp, claiming her banking details required an urgent update. He sent a malicious link, instructing her to click it to "verify" her information.

As soon as the victim clicked the link, her account was compromised. Realising she had been cheated, she immediately lodged an online complaint with the Cyber Cell. The case was later transferred to the Dwarkapuri police station for further investigation.