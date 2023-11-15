MP Elections 2023: Digvijaya Takes Jibe At BJP Leaders, Calls Shivraj 'Mamu', Scindia As 'Coward'

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Taking A jibe at BJP leaders, Congress Member of Parliament Digvijaya Singh referred to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as ‘Mamu’ and Scindia as 'Kayar' (coward).

Addressing an election rally in Kolaras of Shivpuri district on Wednesday, Digvijaya accused the chief minister of disclosing misleading financial in the nomination papers. "To convert his black money into white, Shivraj claimed to earn Rs 2 crore from one acre of land."

He further said that there is not a single farmer in the entire country who earns Rs 2 crore from one acre of land. BJP has continuously spread terror for 20 years. The police worked like slaves and officers and employees also became complicit. Now, everyone has understood that the Congress government is coming.

He also said alleged that BJP will try to buy votes through its black money. He appealed to people that instead of taking money, they should ask them to donate the money to temples, mosques and gurudwaras, as the Congress will come into power in the upcoming assembly election.

Digvijay Singh called Jyotiraditya Scindia a Kayar (coward)

Attacking Jyotiraditya Scindia, Singh further said that if some people had not been betrayed, the loans of the farmers would have been waived off by now, but Scindia betrayed them. He said that a brave person is the one who, even after falling from the horse, still rides the horse and fights the battle with the sword in his hand. The brave person is not the one who goes to the person to whom he is defeated and kneels down and takes refuge in him. Such a person is called coward not brave.

Candidates trying their best

Notably, on the last day of election campaigning the candidates are trying their best. Along with this, star campaigners of various parties are also holding election meetings today. In the same sequence, today Congress's star campaigner Sachin Pilot and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh addressed the election meeting in Kolaras town in support of Congress candidate Baijnath Singh Yadav in Kolaras Assembly. During this, both the leaders attacking BJP, appealed to vote for Congress.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)