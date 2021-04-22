Madhya Pradesh: Villagers in Gandhwani at risk as X-ray facility runs out of corona testing kits, machine lies defunct

Gandhwani: Gandhwani Community Health Centre (CHC) lacks arrangements for treatment of Covid-19 patients and on Wednesday it ran out of rapid test kits. As a result, Covid tests could not be conducted.

It received 50 test kits on Tuesday which were used on the day itself.

Dr Puran Singh told that the X-Ray machine that is there in the CHC is an old machine which is used for investigating fractures.

The chest X-Ray is not possible through the machine and lung infection too cannot be checked through that machine.