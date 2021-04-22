Madhya Pradesh: Villagers in Gandhwani at risk as X-ray facility runs out of corona testing kits, machine lies defunct

Gandhwani: Gandhwani Community Health Centre (CHC) lacks arrangements for treatment of Covid-19 patients and on Wednesday it ran out of rapid test kits. As a result, Covid tests could not be conducted.
It received 50 test kits on Tuesday which were used on the day itself.
Dr Puran Singh told that the X-Ray machine that is there in the CHC is an old machine which is used for investigating fractures.
The chest X-Ray is not possible through the machine and lung infection too cannot be checked through that machine.
Dr Singh said that a digital X-Ray machine is required for checking lung infection in Gandhwani Hospital. The patients as of now are forced to shell out heavy expenses for the same.
The locals have demanded that said machine be made available immediately to provide them relief from hassles amid corona pandemic.
Awareness drive
On Wednesday, along with Gandhwani Tehsildar Sunil Karvare and Police Station Incharge Neeraj Birthare spread awareness on corona curfew rules. They asked the locals to follow the lockdown norms. On Tuesday, many corona patients were logged in the area and they are now receiving treatment in their homes.
